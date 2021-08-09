Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Youth Leading the Charge

austinfamily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGen Z for the Trees (Z4T) is an entirely youth-led initiative with a mission to engage youth on rainforest protection, overcome the oversimplification of conservation work and shift the narrative on climate change from despair to optimism and action. This summer, the group launched the campaign: “A Universal Call to...

austinfamily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Religionwashingtonnewsday.com

After the controversial mask guidance, most Mormons support the church, saying, “We Obey the Law of the Land.”

After the controversial mask guidance, most Mormons support the church, saying, “We Obey the Law of the Land.”. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ First Presidency, the church’s highest governing body, released a statement Wednesday asking churchgoers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and to wear face masks during public meetings.
HealthPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant?

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant? How protective are the vaccines at this point?. Both of those questions have been on a lot of people’s minds since the Delta variant took hold and more breakthrough cases began to appear. Almost all COVID cases in Maryland are now caused by Delta. This variant multiplies much more quickly and at higher concentrations in the respiratory tract than previous COVID strains. Previous strains usually took 5-6 days from the time of exposure until people began to feel sick. It’s more common for symptoms from Delta to begin 3-4 days after exposure to an infected person. Studies have detected 1,000 times more viruses in the nose and upper respiratory tract in early Delta infections than with previous strains of COVID.
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
Homelesskjrh.com

Oklahoma man leading charge to send books to children in Uganda

TULSA, Okla. — "They had a couple of sheets of paper, they will erase and re-write every day, and they had one chalkboard." Sandra Flippo is talking about a school in Uganda with no books and very few learning materials. Ten years ago, her daughter led an effort to get...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Biden agenda is based on one big myth

At the heart of President Biden ’s plan to create the biggest welfare state in American history is the idea that many families are struggling financially. The way the story goes, everything from a minimum wage hike to a much larger child tax credit to free child care and community college will help the tens of millions of families who are falling behind.
Indianapolis, INThe Lebanon Reporter

Contractor charged with violating lead paint laws

A federal grand jury in Indianapolis returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Richmond man with violating the Toxic Substance Control Act, specifically the provisions of the Act concerning lead paint, and obstruction of justice. According to court documents, Jeffrey Delucio, 52, of Richmond, was a co-operator of Aluminum Brothers Home...
Monroe County, NYwestsidenewsny.com

CCE launches new Cornell Climate Stewards program

A new Cornell Climate Stewards volunteer program at Cornell Cooperative Extension Monroe County (CCE-Monroe) is now taking applications for its first 12-week training class this fall. Modeled on Extension’s successful Master Gardener and Master Composter volunteer programs, this effort will equip participants to take action to address climate change in their communities through educational outreach and community climate action projects.
EnvironmentParkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Corner: Corporate disinformation

On Aug. 9, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations body that assesses the science related to climate change, issued its most recent and most comprehensive assessment report with the opening sentence, “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.” The fact that our planet is warming due to human activity is “settled” science just as much as gravity exists and vaccinations prevent communicable diseases. Although the IPCC report says we are not yet doomed, it makes it clear we must change the path we are on before it’s too late. The report also warns that the consequences of this climate crisis will reshape life on Earth in the coming decades even if fossil fuel emissions are curbed. In a July Climate Corner article titled “Warning Signs,” Aaron Dunbar dramatically described the urgency of the climate crisis.
Atascocita, TXourtribune.com

Atascocita resident contributes to Biden-Harris climate change initiative

Atascocita resident Tarique J. Rashaud, electrification co-chair with the US Business Council for Sustainable Development, has joined fellow climate leaders in contributing to The CLEEN Project, the nation’s first cooperative idea database designed specifically for federal leaders and focused on providing actionable ideas to combat climate change, create jobs, and advance climate justice.
Georgia Statemetroatlantaceo.com

Climate Conference Focuses on Global Warming Impacts in Georgia

Shawn Gillen, city manager of Tybee Island, clicked to a slideshow photo of the island's causeway covered in flood waters. Gillen had just spent a few minutes describing some of the flooding impacts of Hurricane Irma in 2017. But this photo was from two years prior. "This is not a...
Environmentncadvertiser.com

Letter: Latest climate report must stir greater action

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (“Global warming ‘code red’ issued,” Aug. 10) will be in the news cycle for a few days. People will have conversations with friends and neighbors. After a few days, the talk may subside. We have seen this scenario before. But,...
Vermont StateCaledonian Record-News

Annette Smith: Considering Vermont’s Climate Action Plan

Global Warming. Climate Change. Climate Emergency. The words used to describe what is happening to Planet Earth have changed over time, and are politically charged for some people. A better description might be Wacky Weather. Even better, Weather Extremes. We might be able to agree that the weather is getting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy