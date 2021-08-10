Cancel
Harry Kane in Contention to Face Manchester City, Confirms Tottenham Boss Nuno Espirito Santo

By Amreen
90min.com
 5 days ago

Nuno Espirito Santo has claimed Harry Kane is in contention to start Tottenham's first game of the 2021-22 season against Manchester City this weekend. Kane did not turn up for Spurs' pre-season training last week after an extended vacation which now sees him in isolation longer than expected, thereby delaying his involvement in Nuno's plans for the upcoming season. The 28-year-old has also been linked with a move to Pep Guardiola's side throughout the summer, leaving his future up in the air.

