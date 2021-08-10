Harry Kane in Contention to Face Manchester City, Confirms Tottenham Boss Nuno Espirito Santo
Nuno Espirito Santo has claimed Harry Kane is in contention to start Tottenham's first game of the 2021-22 season against Manchester City this weekend. Kane did not turn up for Spurs' pre-season training last week after an extended vacation which now sees him in isolation longer than expected, thereby delaying his involvement in Nuno's plans for the upcoming season. The 28-year-old has also been linked with a move to Pep Guardiola's side throughout the summer, leaving his future up in the air.www.90min.com
Comments / 0