Harry Kane in Contention to Face Manchester City, Confirms Tottenham Boss Nuno Espirito Santo

When Pep Guardiola sat down with Jack Grealish, he gave the speech that brings a sparkle to the eyes of any player. The Manchester City manager told Grealish that he could finally be the difference in delivering the Champions League. He can make the difference in any individual game, after all, and City were already within millimetres of winning the competition last season.The big question going into the new season is whether their very participation in that final – and what Guardiola did in it – might have taken them further away from glory. It might even be the...