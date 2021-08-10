Gertrude Lovell

Manton, Michigan- Gertrude "Jill" Lovell of Manton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Manton, Michigan. She was 71. Jill was born on February 14, 1950 to Leo Boyd and Virginia Elizabeth (Peterson) Mattison in Cadillac, Michigan. On January 31, 1969 she entered into marriage with Alison "Sam" Lovell in Cadillac, Michigan. Jill began her career working at Hilltop House in Cadillac, then Kmart, and later at Manton Consolidated Schools in the kitchen. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing the dulcimer and making special trips up to the UP. Jill loved spending time with her friends and could be found at coffee with them almost daily. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jill was a faithful member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac.