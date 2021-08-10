Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manton, MI

Gertrude Lovell

By Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManton, Michigan- Gertrude "Jill" Lovell of Manton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Manton, Michigan. She was 71. Jill was born on February 14, 1950 to Leo Boyd and Virginia Elizabeth (Peterson) Mattison in Cadillac, Michigan. On January 31, 1969 she entered into marriage with Alison "Sam" Lovell in Cadillac, Michigan. Jill began her career working at Hilltop House in Cadillac, then Kmart, and later at Manton Consolidated Schools in the kitchen. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing the dulcimer and making special trips up to the UP. Jill loved spending time with her friends and could be found at coffee with them almost daily. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jill was a faithful member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac.

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Cadillac, MI
City
Manton, MI
Cadillac, MI
Obituaries
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilltop House#Kmart#The Lovell Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban declares 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul

KABUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as U.S.-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as the Islamist militants...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...

Comments / 0

Community Policy