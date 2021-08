Richard Charles Miller, beloved husband of 56 years, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at home with family by his side Friday, August 6, 2021 at the age of 80 years. He was born to the late David and Ethel (Green) Miller on November 16, 1940 in Cadillac, Michigan. Two of his three siblings predecease him, Fred and Carol (Tyler). He is survived by his older sister, Carolyn (Fewless).