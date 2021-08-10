Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Stanley Johnson appeared on Newsnight as an ‘environmentalist’ and people are shocked

By Kate Plummer
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2St6Gm_0bN5iMl100

Stanley Johnson has lived many lives. He was a Conservative MEP, once worked for the World Bank and has even appeared on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here because..?

But now, the man best known for being Boris Johnson ’s father, has surprised the nation after he appeared on BBC Newsnight as an ‘ environmentalist ’.

Speaking about the UN’s climate change report, Johnson was called in to comment on what the government should do to mitigate against its worst impacts.

He said: “Where we are at the moment, facing what we face, I see one really important thing the government should do and this is to go strongly down the route of carbon taxing.”

Asked if he has tried to persuade his son to implement these taxes, he added: “I think he’s well seized of this one”, but said that there is caution in the government about offending India and China.

Reacting to his appearance, some people questioned Johnson’s credentials and thought that the BBC should have invited experts on climate change to speak about the issue, rather than the Prime Minister’s father.

Some also criticised him for travelling to Greece during the pandemic to get his property ready to be rented out, while other travel was banned. Flying, of course, isn’t the best thing to do for the environment.

In fairness to Johnson and the BBC though, Johnson does know a thing or two about the environment.

He was the Head of Prevention of Pollution Division at the European Commission from 1973 to 1979 and he is a trustee of the Gorilla Organisation and a board member of Plantlife International.

In 1983, he received the RSPCA Richard Martin Award for Outstanding Services to animal welfare, and in 1984 he received the Greenpeace Award for Outstanding Services to the Environment. He was also an ambassador for the UNEP Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals for many years and has published a number of books dealing with environmental issues including The Green Revolution , The Population Problem and The Politics of Environment.

A BBC spokesperson said that Johnson was one of seven guests taking part in the show, including lead author of the climate change report, Dr Frederike Otto, Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Luke Pollard MP, and Conservative MP and member of the Environmental Audit Committee, James Gray.

They said: “The full programme focused on the environment and Mr Johnson was one of seven guests. He took part in a panel discussion, representing a range of views.”

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

55K+
Followers
3K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Johnson
Person
Luke Pollard
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsnight#Un#Uk#Mep#The World Bank#Bbc#Un#Soooperpigdog#Nhs#Alexs1595#The European Commission#The Gorilla Organisation#Plantlife International#Rspca#Conservative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Country
U.K.
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGrazia

As Boris Johnson Prepares To Welcomes Another Child With Carrie, People Are Wondering Exactly How Many He Has

This weekend, Boris and Carrie Johnson announced that they’re expecting another child together on Instagram. After suffering a miscarriage at the beginning of the year, Carrie opened up about her rainbow baby – a term is used when a child is born after loss – telling her followers ‘I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I've also felt like a bag of nerves.’
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson appears to be playing out his own version of ‘Logan’s Run’

I think I’ve finally worked out how Boris Johnson plans to get levelling up done: he’s going for a latter day version of 70s sci-fi classic Logan’s Run. For those who haven’t seen the dystopian movie, released in 1976 before the genre became the juggernaut it is today, it centres on an apparently idyllic city where everyone aged over 30 gets sent to meet their maker in a savage “ceremony” – and runners (people who try to escape their dark destiny) are put to sleep by gun-toting sandmen.
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

CNN mocks Boris Johnson’s ‘epic battle’ with his umbrella: ‘I should warn you, you may be shocked by this’

With a deadpan narration, CNN has somehow managed to make Boris Johnson’s battle with his umbrella even more ridiculous.On Wednesday, Mr Johnson struggled to open his umbrella during the rainy unveiling of a memorial to slain police officers. Eventually, the prime minister turned the device inside out, as Prince Charles chuckled beside him. Footage of the moment quickly went viral.On CNN, anchorman John Berman narrated the incident with the utmost seriousness.“Now I should warn you, you may be shocked by this,” Mr Berman begins.He then rolls the tape of the entire sequence of events, from Mr Johnson’s first failed...
Books & LiteratureBBC

David Skelton: Is a new form of snobbery reshaping British politics?

Snobbery is a very British vice - but according to the author of a new book it is no longer about looking down on people for having the wrong accent or manners. The "new snobbery" is a form of condescension practiced by university-educated "progressives" - directed at people they consider ignorant and bigoted, David Skelton argues.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

New scheme to replace just 60,000 gas boilers ‘barely scratches the surface’, Boris Johnson warned

New government plans to cut carbon emissions have been attacked for “barely scratching the surface”, because they will replace just 60,000 gas boilers.Boris Johnson is poised to announce a four-fold boost to a £100m scrappage scheme to offer grants of £7,000 – instead of £4,000 – to homeowners willing to switch to heat pumps.The move follows fierce criticism of the delay to a promised heat and buildings strategy, which was due in July, with the crucial Cop26 summit in Glasgow now just 11 weeks away.It would hike the budget to £400m and run the scheme over three rather than two...
U.K.Posted by
Reuters

British PM Johnson says: I know people yearn for a summer holiday abroad

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he understood that people yearned for summer holidays abroad and that the government’s swift vaccine rollout was enabling holidays in the European Union. “I know how important holidays are to people: people think about them, they save up to...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Boris Johnson defends UK's role amid evacuation

Boris Johnson has said the UK can be "extremely proud" of its role in Afghanistan, despite the situation in the country having "deteriorated". The UK will evacuate the "vast bulk" of its embassy staff in the coming days as the Taliban continues to advance. The prime minister said there was...
PoliticsBBC

SNP-Green Holyrood deal expected 'very soon'

The co-leader of the Scottish Greens says his party's talks with the SNP about a co-operation deal should yield results "very soon". Patrick Harvie said the parties were working to "finish off those last bits of discussion" ahead of any deal being announced. If agreed, a formal co-operation deal would...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: Parliament recalled amid Tory criticism of government silence

Parliament has been recalled for one day on Wednesday, amid growing criticism of the failure of western governments to halt the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.MPs have been brought back from their summer holidays to debate the crisis, with Boris Johnson also leading an emergency Cobra meeting on Sunday afternoon following the dramatic events in Kabul.Dominic Raab, the under-fire foreign secretary, is believed to be returning from a holiday, as the crisis deepens.He tweeted he had “shared my deep concerns” with the Afghan foreign minister, adding: “Critical that the international community is united in telling the Taliban that the violence...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: Boris Johnson urges Western nations not to ‘prematurely recognise’ Taliban regime

Boris Johnson has urged other Western nations not to “prematurely recognise” the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, as he denied its sudden takeover is a surprise.After chairing an emergency meeting, the prime minister said his priority is to get remaining UK nationals – and Afghans who have helped its mission – out of the war-torn country “in the next few days”.But he also asked foreign capitals to hold back from recognising the likely new Taliban-led government in Kabul until after discussions at the United Nations and Nato this week.“We don’t want anybody bilaterally recognising the Taliban,” Mr Johnson said, speaking...
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

The teens who'd prefer to catch Covid than have the vaccine... and why the Government's 'kebabs for jabs' bribes WON'T change their minds

Trawling through Government Covid statistics might seem like a strange hobby for a 16-year-old. But when he isn't practising on his guitar, or watching TikTok videos, that's what Jacob Mellor can be found doing. And thanks to his keen interest in 'the data', he has come to a decision – one that could have a profound impact on his own health and that of those around him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy