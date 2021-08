At a news conference last month, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio held up a handmade sign that read “FOMO ALERT!” in red and blue capital letters. His goal? To convince tourists and locals alike that they’d be crazy to miss out on a “historic” series of August concerts he pitched as a sort of late-pandemic Woodstock. While this made-for-social-media moment largely fell flat, it offered proof that de Blasio is a big believer in the persuasive power of FOMO, or Fear of Missing Out. And with coronavirus infections once again rising across America, understanding this psychological phenomenon could be key to fighting back.