This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. German drugs and chemicals giant [Bayer] has repeatedly failed to put the Roundup woes behind it. Bayer inherited the legal nightmare with $63 billion Monsanto takeover, a deal spearheaded by Baumann early in his tenure as CEO. The purchase closed just weeks before the first of three U.S. juries found that Roundup had caused cancer.