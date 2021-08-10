Cancel
Motorsports

Motorcycling-Savadori has surgery after fiery MotoGP crash

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Aprilia MotoGP rider Lorenzo Savadori has undergone surgery to a broken ankle after a fiery crash in Austria at the weekend, the Italian manufacturer said. The Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring was halted when Savadori smashed into Dani Pedrosa’s KTM after the Spanish stand-in had crashed on lap three, with both bikes bursting into flames.

Dani Pedrosa
Motorsports
Sports
