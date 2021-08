AUGUSTA, G.A. (WFXG) - Happy Tuesday! More of the same is expected for today's weather across the CSRA. After a mild start with some patchy fog this morning, temperatures will warm quickly into the 90s by the afternoon. Highs will be near 93-94 degrees with partly cloudy skies. There could be a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm develop, similar to what we saw on Monday.