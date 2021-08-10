Review: Sweetly tuneful ‘CODA’ nails the high notes
Last year, hearing moviegoers were introduced to some of the intricacies of the deaf world in the gripping "Sound of Metal," in which Riz Ahmed played a noise-rock musician with hearing loss who is suddenly forced to face his new reality as a deaf person. Now comes "CODA," another wonderful film about music, deafness and overcoming barriers but with a sunnier emotional tone. It's a feel-good movie that bears all the optimism that term implies without the treacle and mawkishness that often is paired with it.
