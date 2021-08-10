Official: AC Milan make BitMEX their first ever Official Sleeve Partner – video
AC Milan have announced that they have reached a deal with BitMEX to become the club’s first ever Official Sleeve Partner. The news was confirmed via the club’s official website and marks the start of sponsorship from one of the world’s leading crypto derivatives platforms. It is a multi-year partnership that will also see BitMEX become the first-ever Official Cryptocurrency Trading Partner of the Rossoneri.www.yardbarker.com
