Official: AC Milan make BitMEX their first ever Official Sleeve Partner – video

AC Milan are heading into the new season hoping that their full-back department is one of their strong points, given the quality on offer. As MilanNews writes, the role of the full-back has gained more and more importance in the last few years as they are expected to both defend resiliently and without error, but also contribute in the attacking phase and sometimes function high up the pitch. This applies to Milan as well, as under Stefano Pioli the duo of Davide Calabria and Theo Hernandez were crucial last season.