KASHIMA, Japan — Canada got the best of the U.S. women when it really mattered. The Canadians beat the USWNT for the first time since 2001 on Monday, and only fourth time in history, 1-0 on a penalty kick by Jessie Fleming in the 75th minute. U.S. goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, pressed into service after Alyssa Naeher left in the 30th with a knee injury, guessed the right side but couldn’t make the stop.