Now Ed Stolz Is Facing FCC Review Of His Palm Springs Translators.

Royce International Broadcasting owner Ed Stolz has a new headache to contend with as part of his fight to regain control of three FMs. The Federal Communications Commission says two FM translators owned by Stolz failed to go off the air, despite the station they simulcast – KRCK-FM Palm Springs, CA –going dark in May. The translators allegedly continued to transmit an un-modulated signal carrier and Radio Data System (RDS) information on the frequencies, according to an agent in the Enforcement Bureau’s Los Angeles office.