Presidential Election

Elections to Test Zambia's Standing as a Stable Democracy

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambia's standing as one of Africa's most stable democracies is being tested this week in the vote in which President Edgar Lungu is seeking re-election. A tight race is expected and some analysts say the presidential poll may provoke a political crisis in the southern African...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakainde Hichilema
Person
Edgar Lungu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Economy#Snap Election#Lusaka#Ap#African#Patriotic Front#United Party#National Development#The National Assembly#The Associated Press#The World Bank#Zambians
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Presidential Electionwcn247.com

Zambia's opposition leader takes lead in presidential poll

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Veteran Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema appears on the verge of clinching the country’s presidency, with a commanding lead in votes. The 59-year old businessman, contesting the presidency for the sixth time, has more than 2.3 million votes to President Edgar Lungu’s 1.4 million votes, according to results announced Sunday by the Electoral Commission of Zambia. Hichilema narrowly lost two previous elections to Lungu in 2015 and 2016. Lungu won by a margin of just 100,000 votes in 2016. The winner of the election held Thursday must garner more than 50% of the votes cast to avoid a second round of voting in Zambia, a country of 18 million people.
Presidential ElectionMiami Herald

Zambia poised to get new president, initial election results show

LUSAKA, Zambia — The southern African nation of Zambia appears poised to get a new president following a tense vote for the top office and the National Assembly. With 128 constituencies announced so far after Thursday's poll, United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has taken the lead, with party supporters taking to the streets to celebrate their victory.
Presidential ElectionShropshire Star

Opposition leader poised to clinch presidency in Zambia election

Hakainde Hichilema has more than 2.3 million votes to President Edgar Lungu’s 1.4 million votes, in an official tally. Veteran Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema appears on the verge of clinching the southern African country’s presidency, with a commanding lead in votes. The 59-year old businessman, contesting the presidency for...
Presidential ElectionMarietta Daily Journal

Zambia opposition leader Hichilema leads after high-turnout vote

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has the early lead as counting continues from Thursday’s cliffhanger election, which may have attracted a record number of voters. As officials from the two major parties swap accusations, investors are keenly awaiting the outcome of the plebiscite in Africa’s second-biggest copper producer. The winner...
Presidential Electionwashingtonnewsday.com

The opposition in Zambia is leading the early vote count.

The opposition in Zambia is leading the early vote count. After a hard-fought general election, Zambians were still counting votes on Saturday, with the main opposition candidate ahead in the 20 percent of constituencies reported thus far after a strong turnout. President Edgar Lungu, 64, is running for the third...
SportsBrookings Institution

Africa in the news: Ethiopia updates, Zambia elections, and Africa’s many Olympic achievements

War in Tigray continues, and Ethiopia rejects Sudan’s mediation attempts. Ethiopia’s conflict in Tigray has escalated after the government, on August 6, warned that it could deploy its “entire defensive capability” in the region. In fact, on August 10, the government called for all capable citizens to join the country’s military to combat resurgent forces in the region, ending the ceasefire declared in June. These announcements come after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPFL) rejected calls to retreat from the Afar and Amhara regions. The Tigray conflict began back in November after fallout between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the leaders of the Tigray region, who had previously dominated the national government.
Presidential ElectionBBC

Zambia election: President claims vote was not free and fair

Zambia's incumbent president has described Thursday's elections as "not free and fair". Early results show President Edgar Lungu trailing his main opponent, businessman Hakainde "HH" Hichilema. The president said election officials from his party Patriotic Front had been chased from polling stations, leaving votes unprotected. In response, Mr Hichilema said...
Presidential Electionwcn247.com

More army deployed as uneasy Zambia counts votes after polls

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — As electoral officials in Zambia counted ballots a day after tense voting, President Edgar Lungu has deployed more troops in some restive parts of the country following two election-day killings. Lungu had deployed the military in selected hotspots ahead of the polls following pre-election violence between the country’s two main political parties. Two supporters of Lungu’s ruling Patriotic Front party were killed on election day as violence hit the Western, North-western, and Southern provinces of the country, according to statements by Lungu and the Electoral Commission of Zambia. An uneasy calm prevailed in the capital, Lusaka, where people waited anxiously, many fearful of an eruption of unrest when the election results are announced.
Presidential Electioneturbonews.com

Election Results unofficial after the People of Zambia voted

Zambia voted: According to non- confirmed results Mr Hichilema is currently in poll position with 64.9% of the vote, followed by President Edgar Lungu on 33.1%. They are trailed by Democratic candidate Harry Kalaba (0.4%) and Fred M’membe of the Socialist Party (0.3%). The current Zambian President Edgar Lungu is...
Presidential ElectionInternational Business Times

Zambia Counts Votes From Close Election As Army Reinforced

Vote counting was under way in Zambia on Friday after a hard-fought general election that saw sporadic clashes and troop reinforcements dispatched to three provinces, and restrictions to social media access. The ballot is expected to be the tightest yet in the third successive standoff between President Edgar Lungu, 64,...
Presidential Electiontheedgemarkets.com

Facebook blocked in Zambia as voters flood election centers

(Aug 13): Zambia restricted access to WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms, while voters in record numbers waited for as long as 10 hours to cast ballots in a tense presidential race. Queues in parts of the capital, Lusaka, extended for hundreds of meters. That could suggest the turnout...
Presidential ElectionVoice of America

Heavy Voter Turnout Reported for Zambia Presidential Election

WASHINGTON / LUSAKA, ZAMBIA - Zambians voted in general elections Thursday after a tense campaign dominated by economic woes, a debt crisis and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Sixteen presidential candidates are vying for the top job, but the frontrunners are incumbent Edgar Lungu, 64, and long-time rival Hakainde...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Zambia has an election this week. Here’s what you need to know.

On Thursday, Zambia voters will decide whether to reelect President Edgar Lungu of the Patriotic Front (PF) to a third term, after an earlier ruling by the country’s top court that his bid wasn’t a breach of the two-term limit. But critics also accuse Lungu of manipulating the electoral register to disenfranchise voters in regions that support his main opponent, Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development (UPND).
Presidential ElectionBBC

Zambia election: Young voters may hold the cards

Zambia is expected to hold tightly contested presidential and parliamentary elections on Thursday, with many voters - especially the youth - worried about the economic turmoil that has hit the copper-rich nation. The governing Patriotic Front (PF) swept to power in 2011 on the promise of "less taxes, more money...
Politicsneworleanssun.com

Zambia's Lungu faces tight election contest as debt crisis bites

Zambian President Edward Lungu faces a tight contest when he faces off against opponent Hakainde Hichilem this week. The country's electoral commission in May announced a ban on campaign rallies to curb the spread of Covid-19 With polls seen as unreliable, analysts say this election is too close to call.
Presidential Electioninvesting.com

Four priorities for Zambia after the 2021 elections

Might the 2021 Zambian elections usher in another period of economic growth? Salim Dawood/AFP via Getty ImagesWhoever wins Zambia’s 2021 general elections will face two key challenges: reviving the country’s democratic credentials and stimulating the economy. To achieve this, the new administration must have at least four priorities. These are regaining credibility with the international financiers, fighting corruption, curtailing the dominance of the executive branch of government, and ending the reign of terror by political party vigilantes, known as “cadres”.

