Terracon Foundation Awards Grant to University of Arizona College of Engineering
TUCSON, Ariz. – The Terracon Foundation announced a $10,000 university grant to the University of Arizona (UA) College of Engineering / Department of Civil and Architectural Engineering and Mechanics to fund two $5,000 scholarships for graduate students with an interest in geotechnical engineering, including materials and structural-related areas, to ensure they have the resources to successfully complete their studies.realestatedaily-news.com
Comments / 0