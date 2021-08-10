Vestis Group Completes 7-Unit Bulk Condo Sales at Lincoln Gardens in Scottsdale

Vestis Group completed the sale of 7-Units (bulk condos) of Lincoln Gardens Condominium, located at 6480 N 82nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85250, for $1,740,200 or $248,600 per unit. Phoenix, Arizona – Vestis Group, a multifamily brokerage and investment firm, is pleased to announce the sale 7-Units (bulk condos) of Lincoln Gardens Condominium, located at 6480 N 82nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85250, for $1,740,200 or $248,600 per unit. The Phoenix based Vestis Group multifamily brokerage team of Natan Jacobs and Matt Morrell negotiated the transaction on behalf of the seller, a private investor from Newhall, California. The buyer, a 1031 exchange investor from Scottsdale, Arizona, was represented by Daniel Goldfarb and Christa Lawcock of Realty Executives.