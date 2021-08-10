WARRANTS: Men accused of trafficking nearly 200 grams of meth in Richmond County
ROCKINGHAM — Two men are facing drug charges for allegedly bringing nearly 200 grams of meth into Richmond County. According to warrants, 32-year-old Samuel Lee Barrington II, of Sleepy Hollow Drive, south of Rockingham, was in possession of 52.3 grams of methamphetamine and an unspecified amount of heroin, in addition to a digital scale, a 100-gram weight, three straws and a black glove on Aug. 4.richmondobserver.com
