Richmond County, NC

WARRANTS: Men accused of trafficking nearly 200 grams of meth in Richmond County

By Staff Report
richmondobserver
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKINGHAM — Two men are facing drug charges for allegedly bringing nearly 200 grams of meth into Richmond County. According to warrants, 32-year-old Samuel Lee Barrington II, of Sleepy Hollow Drive, south of Rockingham, was in possession of 52.3 grams of methamphetamine and an unspecified amount of heroin, in addition to a digital scale, a 100-gram weight, three straws and a black glove on Aug. 4.

