Every year, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic takes a look at the college football players that he labels as 'freaks' due to their incredible athleticism. Though Texas A&M fans were well-aware of his exploits at the time, Feldman was one of the first national reporters to share just how incredible an athlete Myles Garrett was early in his career in Aggieland as the writer included the defensive end on his list. Garrett went on to put on a show at the NFL Combine before being drafted No. 1 overall in 2017.