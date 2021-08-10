Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Motorcycling-Savadori has surgery after fiery MotoGP crash

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Aprilia MotoGP rider Lorenzo Savadori has undergone surgery to a broken ankle after a fiery crash in Austria at the weekend, the Italian manufacturer said. The Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring was halted when Savadori smashed into Dani Pedrosa’s KTM after the Spanish stand-in had crashed on lap three, with both bikes bursting into flames.

hot96.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dani Pedrosa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motogp#Parma#Motogp#Reuters#Aprilia#Italian#Styrian#Ktm#Spanish#Austrian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Verstappen: Soft tyre switch prompted by lack of F1 pace

The Red Bull driver had shadowed rival Mercedes' strategy in doing his first Q2 run on the medium compound, with F1's rules dictating drivers must start the race on the compound they do their fastest lap on in that segment. Although he switched to the soft for his final run,...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Hamilton says F1 gamesmanship accusations are "so silly"

Provisional polesitter Hamilton led Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez around ahead of the final runs in Q3 – behind his teammate Valtteri Bottas – where both Mercedes drivers appeared to drive slower than might have been expected. Hamilton ran very slowly through the pitlane once Verstappen had been released into...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori leads wet second practice from Zarco

Light rain ahead of the second session ensured Takaaki Nakagami’s 1m23.805s from FP1 as the best time of Friday, as FP2 was mostly run on a wet track. MotoGP’s wet weather specialist Danilo Petrucci was the first out on track to test the conditions on his Tech3 KTM, followed by team-mate Iker Lecuona.
MotorsportsPosted by
SPORTbible

Awful Scenes In MotoGP Sees Rider Stretchered Off After Fireball Crash

The Styrian Grand Prix was marred by a horrific incident which saw a rider stretchered off the track following a huge fireball crash. With just two laps gone in the race, Spaniard Dani Pedrosa crashed on the same corner where Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco almost wiped out Valentino Rossi last season - a part of the course which the riders clearly find tricky.
Motorsportswhbl.com

Rallying-Belgian Neuville leads at home for Hyundai

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgian Thierry Neuville led his home rally on Friday with Hyundai filling the top three spots after the opening leg around Ypres. Neuville was 7.6 seconds clear of Ireland’s Craig Breen with Estonian Ott Tanak third and 31.2 seconds off the leading pace. The asphalt Ypres Rally...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

After the first half of a season dominated by the Red Bull and Mercedes drivers, only extreme circumstances will prevent either Verstappen or Hamilton coming out on top. Ferrari is well out of the title contest, as it finds itself locked in its own battle with McLaren for third place in the constructors’ championship.
Motorsportshot96.com

Green activists lose court case over Dutch F1 Grand Prix

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – A Dutch court on Thursday denied claims by environmental activists against organisers of the country’s first Formula 1 Grand Prix since 1985, who they said threatened endangered species such as the natterjack toad and sand lizard. Formula 1 is set to return on Sept 5 to the...
Indianapolis, INspeedsport.com

IndyCar Pole Goes To Pato O’Ward

INDIANAPOLIS — With darkness closing in on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP turned up the speed on his No. 5 Chevrolet. O’Ward whipped off a lap at 1:10.7147 around the 14-turn, 2.439-mile IMS road course to claim the Verizon P1 Award for Saturday’s Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Ferrari happy with Schumacher's F1 progress despite rookie errors

Schumacher, who is a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, has had a challenging season trying to get to grips with the tricky Haas car. While he has shown maturity and to be very much a team player, the German has been involved in some incidents with teammate Nikita Mazepin and had a big practice crash ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Indianapolis, INRoad & Track

Will Power Holds Off Romain Grosjean, Wins IndyCar Harvest GP

Will Power's winless streak only came out to one calendar year, but it was a very, very long year. From 2010 to 2020, Will Power finished fifth or better in every single IndyCar season. He won the championship in 2014, the Indianapolis 500 in 2018, and five races in 2010 alone. He has been nothing less than one of the stars of the series for over a decade, not to mention the single best road course qualifier in the history of American open wheel racing. Until today, all that translated to this season was two podiums. Mistakes in the pit lane, crashes fighting for position, and a nightmarish failure to re-start from the lead during a red flag in the second race at Detroit cost him both wins and any real shot at a second championship this season. At some point, all of those top five starts started to look more like opportunities for new and unique ways to lose a race.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Racing News

Indycar Starting Grid: August 14, 2021 (Indianapolis)

Indianapolis qualifying results for the Indycar Series. Today, the NTT Indycar Series will set the starting grid via two rounds of knockout qualifying on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. They’re about to set the starting positions for the Indianapolis Grand Prix. View 2021 Indycar starting grid for the Indianapolis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy