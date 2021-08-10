Parking Control Information Update

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2021) — Summer parking control on campus ends on Friday, Aug.13, which means that summer parking permits will not be valid after that date. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 14, and extending through Sunday, Aug. 22, the Kroger Field Periphery (K) lots, R19 lots, and Remote (X) lots will not be controlled for parking permits. These lots are temporarily off control for this two-week period to assist with student move-in. These lots return to regular parking control on the first day of classes, Monday, Aug. 23.