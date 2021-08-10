Cancel
Premier League

FPL 2021/22 Watchlist: Fantasy Players to watch from the Promoted Teams

By Editorial
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a few days or so remaining for the beginning of another 38 weeks of non-stop action and drama in the top flight of English football, a.k.a the Premier League. Not only the players, managers and the fans but also the fantasy managers are eagerly waiting for the new season to start. Leaving behind the previous FPL season, be it a successful one or one filled with debacles, the fantasy managers would have to start afresh and build their new squads. Here is our handpicked players suggestion, for the FPL managers from 2021/22 newly promoted teams from the championship, who might become sensational signings for the fantasy teams.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teemu Pukki
Person
Ethan Pinnock
Person
Tim Krul
Person
Max Aarons
Person
Grant Hanley
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Ken Sema
#Fpl#Fantasy#Watchlist#The Premier League#Fpl Fantasy 2021 22#Pfa Championship#Argentine#Frenchman
