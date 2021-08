Some political parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters, want municipal elections postponed because they can't host campaign rallies. EFE-EPA/Kim LudbrookEfforts are under way to postpone South Africa’s local government elections, set for October 2021, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Elections in October would have ensured that the poll met the current constitutional requirement that local elections be held every five years, and within 90 days of the date of the previous municipal elections.