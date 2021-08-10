Review: ‘Raging Fire’ brings back old-school Hong Kong film action
Hong Kong crime films reached a zenith in the ‘80s and ‘90s with the films of John Woo (“Hard-Boiled,” “The Killer,” “A Better Tomorrow”), Jackie Chan (“Police Story”), Johnnie To (“The Mission”) and Ringo Lam (“City on Fire”). To watch these movies’ bullet-riddled acrobatics is to see a city on the verge of collapse, creaking under the weight of a staid, unresponsive civil authority and violent mobsters with access to an armoury’s worth of weaponry.preview.houstonchronicle.com
