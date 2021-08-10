Review: ‘Raging Fire’ brings back old-school Hong Kong film action

The past year, in all its plague decay, has uncovered—as crises tend to—the potential for paradigm shifts. Writers much smarter than I am have already gorgeously noted the few but incredibly generative impacts of “these unprecedented times” on group consciousness. The pandemic has also forced the realm of entertainment to evolve. Art has always been a refuge in times of emergency, and we have had to largely withstand this period of isolation without the comfort that resides in the solidarity of coming together as an audience. Thankfully, movie theaters have once again begun to open in the United States. Just a few months ago, I got to take in John Cassavetes’ A Woman Under the Influence in 35mm at the Paris Theater. To sit in the dark with others and hold a bag of popcorn in my hands felt better than it ever has. Following the Warner Bros/HBO Max deal (announcing that the studio’s 2021 releases would stream on the platform the same day they’d premiere in theaters.) many people made the grim prognostication that the cinema-going experience really was dying.