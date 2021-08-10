Daimler: The future of mobility starts now: start of sales for the EQS

It's not unusual to see cars sharing parts, especially when those cars fall under the GM umbrella. The company is so hell-bent on saving costs, that it plans to have just four platforms by 2025, and you can bet your last buck that there are a mass of parts shared between models that we are completely unaware of. A recent example of parts-sharing has the internet in stitches, and has left Corvette C8 owners scratching their heads: the C8 has a diesel glow plug light on its dashboard, and we highly doubt it's because Chevy is planning to introduce a diesel engine to the Corvette anytime soon.