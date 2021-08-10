Daimler: The future of mobility starts now: start of sales for the EQS

Cancel
Two models of the first all-electric luxury saloon from Mercedes-EQ can be ordered from today, with prices starting at 106,374.10 euros[1] and 135,529.10 euros respectively. The EQS 450+ with 245 kW (NEDC combined electrical consumption: 18.9-16.2 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)[2] and the EQS 580 4MATIC with 385 kW (NEDC combined electrical consumption: 19.6-17.6 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)2 in Germany from the end of September, in the USA in the fourth quarter. Metallic paint and leather upholstery are standard in Germany. The EQS is the first model to be based on the modular architecture for luxury and executive-class electric vehicles. The EQS combines technology, design, functionality and connectivity in a completely new way. The EQS is the first Mercedes-Benz to offer the option of activating completely new vehicle functions via over-the-air updates (OTA) in many areas.

Carsautomotiveworld.com

Daimler: Flexible charging system for EQ vehicles and plug-in hybrids: a multi-talent for any type of socket

With the new Flexible Charging System, Mercedes-Benz has created a charging solution for anyone who does a lot of driving in an electric vehicle and therefore needs variable options for charging it. The scope of delivery includes various adapters for household sockets and industrial sockets as well as for public charging points and wallboxes, all of which can be connected to the Flexible Charging System or the control unit via ‘plug and play’. The system features an integrated Type 2 connector, so allowing the vehicle to be charged at up to 22 kW from any AC source.
Carsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Electric cars and drive concepts from Daimler at the IAA Mobility 2021

At the IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich from September 7th to 12th, Daimler wants to present five new cars with only battery storage and a high-performance hybrid vehicle. Obviously, the manufacturer wants to demonstrate its competence in electromobility across all brands and classes it represents – from Smart to Maybach. The claim is called “Lead in Electric”
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Mercedes-Benz Vans launches eSprinter roadside assistance unit

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK has introduced its first electric Service24h roadside assistance van, as part of a pilot project in London. The eSprinter is kitted out in the same way as the diesel-engined vehicles that provide free, round-the-clock support to customers throughout the UK. Operating from the Marshall Van Croydon Dealership...
Carsautomotiveworld.com

FUSO: Sales of the new Canter light-duty truck to begin in Europe

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Hartmut Schick), announces that the new light-duty Canter truck will be introduced to European markets. Orders for the new truck will start from this month, in anticipation of the start of production at the Tramagal plant (Portugal) planned for December 2021.
CarsTelegraph

Mercedes-Benz EQS review: the luxury electric car that’s comfortable, spacious and even practical

The EQS is the most important new car for Mercedes for many years. It is the first model to feature the company’s first dedicated battery-electric platform; and, following an announcement from chief executive Ola Kallenius last month, it is in the vanguard of the company’s all-electric direction. We’ve followed its progress keenly, even taking a virtual test drive; now here it is in the metal.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Why Does The Chevy Corvette Have Diesel Warning Lights On Its Dash?

It's not unusual to see cars sharing parts, especially when those cars fall under the GM umbrella. The company is so hell-bent on saving costs, that it plans to have just four platforms by 2025, and you can bet your last buck that there are a mass of parts shared between models that we are completely unaware of. A recent example of parts-sharing has the internet in stitches, and has left Corvette C8 owners scratching their heads: the C8 has a diesel glow plug light on its dashboard, and we highly doubt it's because Chevy is planning to introduce a diesel engine to the Corvette anytime soon.
Carsinsideevs.com

Hyundai Tucson PHEV Gets EPA Range Rating

The all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV received an official EPA range and efficiency rating, which is a bit better than initially anticipated. The 13.8 kWh battery is big enough to go up to 33 miles (53 km) in all-electric mode, compared to 28 or 32 miles hinted at a few months ago.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Kia EV6 achieves product carbon footprint certification from the Carbon Trust

Kia EV6 has achieved product carbon footprint certification and ‘Carbon Measured’ label from the global climate change and sustainability consultancy the Carbon Trust, becoming the first Korean vehicle manufacturer to achieve the certificate. Kia’s Plan S strategy puts electrification at the forefront of the company’s future and sets the foundations...
Internetwomanaroundtown.com

The Ultimate Guide on How to Start a Mobile Business

Mobile businesses are booming. It was not so long ago when working on wheels was reserved for food trucks and repair services. Now, working on wheels has transformed into a boutique experience– from hip hair salons to bookmobiles to mobile gyms, the possibilities are endless!. Running a mobile business can...
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Chevrolet previews available four-wheel steer on Silverado electric pickup

Chevrolet today revealed the Silverado electric pickup will drive circles around the competition, and with the addition of available1 Four-Wheel Steer and 24-inch wheels, it will turn circles inside them, too. Four-Wheel Steer is a chassis feature that enables the vehicle to steer all four wheels, enabling increased agility and tighter turning radius at low speeds, improved handling and stability at higher speeds, as well as great trailering dynamics.
Cell Phonesautomotiveworld.com

How AI and app stores will power Volkswagen factories in North America

The technological changes that have turned cars into software-driven machines have begun to apply to the factories that build them too. Backed by an estimated $1 billion investment in electric mobility and digitalization in North America through 2025, Volkswagen plans to roll out technologies such as cloud-based industrial software, new intelligent robotics and artificial intelligence throughout the factories in its North American Region. The goal? A 30 percent improvement in productivity by 2025 – and a chance to ensure the footprint and manufacturing jobs for years to come.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Spotting mobility start-ups: look for disruption potential and a great team

Technology start-ups are helping to shape the automotive industry’s evolution. The importance of their expertise is becoming increasingly evident as vehicle manufacturers navigate the transition to become providers of connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) mobility. The headlines seem full of new funding rounds, investments, collaborations and acquisitions, but most...
Industryautomotiveworld.com

Sustainable fuels near performance parity, but is regulatory enthusiasm lacking?

Automakers have doubled down on their electric portfolios in recent years, with many pledging to go fully electric by 2030. However, most announcements have come with vital caveats and, for practically all players, that caveat is that internal combustion engine (ICE) models will still be produced and sold. Mercedes-Benz’ announcement is a case in point. “By the end of this decade we will be ready to go 100% electric—where market conditions allow,” said Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius at a July 2021 virtual event. This leaves the automotive industry with an important challenge: how to make today’s ICE technology as sustainable as possible.
CarsTruth About Cars

Opinion: EVs Should Not Get More Government Incentives

The current $7,500 Federal electric vehicle tax incentive could get a boost to $12,500 if the “Clean Energy for America” bill ever makes its way to reality – but it’s absolutely the wrong way to go, in my opinion. And, I know – “Who cares what Jo thinks about EV incentives,” right? Right –except that very, very few people in the industry have as much “green cred” as I do, so maybe you’ll want to give this one a read.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Vauxhall extends free home charger and 30,000 free miles offer to more all-electric models

Vauxhall is aiming to encourage no emission motoring by extending its offer of a free home charger and 30,000 free green miles of electricity in partnership with British Gas. Originally available on the UK’s best-selling electric supermini, the Vauxhall Corsa-e, the offer is now also available on the all-electric Mokka-e, Combo-e Life and Vivaro-e Life.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Expansion of the Haselmühl site in Germany: Grammer investing in Seat Production 4.0

Project “Mayflower” is ushering in exciting times for the Grammer plant in Haselmühl, Germany, where one of the company’s largest production facilities for commercial vehicle seats is being completely realigned with immediate effect. The goal is as clear as it is ambitious: Haselmühl is to become the world’s most modern site in its field.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Democratization of technology features across the 2022 Volkswagen lineup

Volkswagen of America, Inc. announced its changes for the 2022 model year today. Across the lineup, most models receive a standard Volkswagen Digital Cockpit and now offer IQ.DRIVE® driver assistance technology as standard or available equipment. The compact Taos SUV joined the Volkswagen family earlier this year; redesigned Golf GTI and Golf R models and refreshed Jetta, Jetta GLI, and Tiguan models round out the major changes.
Retailautomotiveworld.com

EV sales strategy: tech evolution demands retail upgrade

Automotive retail is rapidly reinventing itself in the wake of new technology trends, including digitalisation, shared mobility and electric propulsion. Along with simply selling cars, many dealers are now also offering subscriptions. For a growing number of brands, the entire purchase journey can take place online, with no need to visit a salesroom. The move to electric vehicles (EVs) has prompted a handful of automakers to set up experience centres that serve more as sources of information on new technology than high-pressure sales environments.

