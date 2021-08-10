Daimler: The future of mobility starts now: start of sales for the EQS
Two models of the first all-electric luxury saloon from Mercedes-EQ can be ordered from today, with prices starting at 106,374.10 euros[1] and 135,529.10 euros respectively. The EQS 450+ with 245 kW (NEDC combined electrical consumption: 18.9-16.2 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)[2] and the EQS 580 4MATIC with 385 kW (NEDC combined electrical consumption: 19.6-17.6 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)2 in Germany from the end of September, in the USA in the fourth quarter. Metallic paint and leather upholstery are standard in Germany. The EQS is the first model to be based on the modular architecture for luxury and executive-class electric vehicles. The EQS combines technology, design, functionality and connectivity in a completely new way. The EQS is the first Mercedes-Benz to offer the option of activating completely new vehicle functions via over-the-air updates (OTA) in many areas.www.automotiveworld.com
