Where competition turns into cybercrime: security and the gaming industry
It is estimated that the global gaming market will amount to 268.8 billion U.S. dollars annually in 2025, up from 178 billion U.S. dollars in 2021. The spectacular growth of the gaming sector in a relatively short span has meant that, for a number of vendors, the security of the software they were bringing to market came as an afterthought, rather than something that was designed into the games from the start.www.itproportal.com
Comments / 0