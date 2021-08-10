Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Where competition turns into cybercrime: security and the gaming industry

By David Kennefick
Itproportal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is estimated that the global gaming market will amount to 268.8 billion U.S. dollars annually in 2025, up from 178 billion U.S. dollars in 2021. The spectacular growth of the gaming sector in a relatively short span has meant that, for a number of vendors, the security of the software they were bringing to market came as an afterthought, rather than something that was designed into the games from the start.

www.itproportal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Systems#Antivirus Software#Cybercrime#Electronic Arts#League#Twitter#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Security And Compliance Shift From Barriers To Competitive Advantages

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Mahmoud Abdelkader, CEO of Very Good Security, explores how the “Zero Data approach” can help companies embrace digital products and services amid increasing security threats and regulations.
Public SafetyComputer Weekly

UK MoD turns to hackers to help secure digital assets

The UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has concluded it’s first-ever bug bounty challenge with security platform HackerOne, building on its commitment to develop a culture of collaboration around cyber security. Bug bounty programmes, whereby hackers report real-world security vulnerabilities to affected organisations in return for monetary compensation, are used throughout...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Feds Turn To Big Tech To Fight Cybercrime

Following a series of high-profile infrastructure attacks, the federal government has turned to the world of Big Tech to help protect against cybercrime. As The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday (Aug. 5), the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is asking companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft to assist in its Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative.
Softwarerubbernews.com

Auto industry speeds up as competition intensifies

DETROIT—Steve Lietaert has twin strategic missions as president of the U.S. operations of German lighting supplier Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. And it's the same double mission that is whipping the rest of the global auto industry. It's not enough to drive technological advances through a company and across the...
Public SafetyThrive Global

Surviving post-pandemic cybercrime surge

As a result, there has been a rise in cybercrime since the pandemic. Malware, ransomware, spyware, and other ways can all lead to your account being hacked. We asked security experts with decades of experience in the field for the best tips to keep your computer from being hacked. Here is what they said:
TechnologyItproportal

Developers and security experts are in seriously high demand

As Europe emerges from the pandemic, businesses are looking to bolster their IT forces, but it seems that demand far outstrips supply. According to a new report from the American non-profit IT association CompTia, there has been a “significant pick-up in hiring activity during Q1 2021”, compared to the year before.
TechnologyItproportal

Prioritizing password security is essential in the era of hybrid work

Coronavirus proved that most employees can successfully work from home. In fact, a recent PwC survey found that 83 percent of executives shared that shifting to remote work was successful for their company. As pandemic-related restrictions continue to lift (barring any potential setbacks from the Delta variant), many employees are hesitant to return to the office full-time - citing better productivity; family and health benefits and an overall preferable work-life balance.
Video GamesPosted by
TheStreet

PiiQ Media Research: Esports Industry Needs To Bring Its A Game For Social Media Security

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gaming and esports market is rapidly growing and in parallel, it's becoming a bigger target for cyber attacks. A new report by PiiQ Media finds that this industry is at high risk for phishing and other attacks, based on information publicly available online. The full report is available here: https://www.piiqmedia.com/resources/whitepaper-download?report=gaming-industry.
WorldItproportal

Best European web hosting providers in 2021

When choosing a provider from the best web hosting services, it's highly recommended that you have data centers close by, as server location can determine how well your site performs. Should your customer base live in the EU or the UK, it's sensible to use the best European web hosting services, which base their data centers in the region.
Softwaretechxplore.com

Engineer turns error detection into 'secret language' for data security

Research into software error detection has led one Sandia National Laboratories engineer to develop a method—it works like two friends who speak their own language—to enhance the protection of digital content like email and social media messaging. Celestino Corral is an electrical engineer who began working on error detection in...
Public SafetyItproportal

Cybercriminals are making a killing selling access to business networks

Hackers are earning massive amounts of money selling access to compromised networks on the dark web, a new paper from cyber threat intelligence firm IntSights asserts. The company’s researchers sifted through both Russian and English-speaking dark web forums and found that attackers often sell access to compromised networks to other groups.
Public SafetyPosted by
pymnts

Report: Crypto Exchanges Turn To Sanction Screening, Transaction Monitoring To Root Out Cybercrime

The past year has ushered in record growth for the eCommerce industry. Consumers around the globe are going online to buy everyday essentials and more — but this has also created significant regulatory challenges for the online platforms and marketplaces driving this trend. Cybercriminals have been quick to take advantage of consumers’ developing taste for digital transactions, making fraud the chief concern for more than half of United States and United Kingdom businesses that transact across borders.
TechnologyItproportal

Email security 'a ticking time bomb' in the finance industry

As financial services companies grow, so does their dependence on email. However, the increasing use of email brings with it the potential for a rise in cyberattacks, and leaders in the industry are worried. These are the conclusions of a new report from cybersecurity company Mimecast, which states that almost...
Stocksetftrends.com

Where Will Competition in Big Tech Lead Investors?

Healthy competition can be a good thing, and that also rings true amongst big tech firms—fuel for a trading opportunity in the Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL). The growing importance of cloud computing prowess is already sparking legal battles between two of the biggest and brightest...
EconomyItproportal

Data erasure backlog could put businesses at risk of fines

When the Covid-19 pandemic forced people to transition to the home office, many started using personal devices for work. This means potentially sensitive company data started mixing with employee private data on devices such as PCs, smartphones, and tablets. According to a new report from IT asset disposal company DSA...
EconomyItproportal

How businesses can grow with data analytics and predictions for the future

The volume of data available to businesses is ever-growing and with this we see (increasingly) the value and importance of big data analytics in harnessing this commercial asset and contributing to business success and growth. Big data analytics is the art and science of harnessing huge volumes of data and...
TechnologyItproportal

“Mind the gap” – Why cybersecurity is key for contact centers as they shift to hybrid working

The shift many organizations have taken over the past 12 months to remote and hybrid working models has brought with it many business opportunities. It has enabled them to open up and introduce more flexibility to both employees and established business models respectively. It has also potentially allowed them to reduce the costs of maintaining office space and incurring workplace overheads. But at the same time, it has also exposed businesses to a wide range of new risks including security threats core systems.
TechnologyItproportal

Understanding XDR, the security industry’s new favorite buzzword

Every year, it seems there is a new solution in the security industry that will finally address the challenges security teams have been struggling with for years. Lately, the security vendor community is ablaze with talks of ‘XDR,’ an often-overheard acronym for eXtended Detection and Response. While XDR was first coined in 2018, the vendor-led buzzword has more recently sparked greater discussions in the industry, with many wondering how XDR is any different from Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) or Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR).

Comments / 0

Community Policy