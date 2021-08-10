Cancel
Indiana State

Hammond Plans Boycott Of Pepsi In Support Of Union Truck Drivers

By Kurt Darling
WIBC.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMMOND, Ind. — City leaders in Hammond are planning to boycott Pepsi and Pepsi-related products because of a labor dispute in another nearby city. Pepsi has a bottling plant in Munster and it’s there that union truck drivers have been on strike since mid-July over healthcare benefits. According to Inside Indiana Business, the workers want weekly healthcare premiums capped at $14 a week while Pepsi wants to raise premiums to $81 a week by 2025.

