Hammond Plans Boycott Of Pepsi In Support Of Union Truck Drivers

HAMMOND, Ind. — City leaders in Hammond are planning to boycott Pepsi and Pepsi-related products because of a labor dispute in another nearby city. Pepsi has a bottling plant in Munster and it’s there that union truck drivers have been on strike since mid-July over healthcare benefits. According to Inside Indiana Business, the workers want weekly healthcare premiums capped at $14 a week while Pepsi wants to raise premiums to $81 a week by 2025.