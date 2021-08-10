Cancel
HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 6 August 2021

 13 days ago

Paramount Pictures to Develop Southeast Asia’s Biggest Theme Park in Bali. and US-based Paramount Pictures have recently signed a deal to start building a theme park in Pekutatan, Jembrana regency in Bali. The event of the signing was broadcasted and virtually attended by Indonesian officials including the People’s Consultative Assembly Speaker, Bambang Soesatyo, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister, Sandiaga Uno, and Bali Governor, Wayan Koster. According to Soesatyo, the theme park is set to boost Bali’s economy and international tourism standing post-COVID-19. The targeted location of the theme park at the 95-kilometre Gilimanuk-Mengwi toll road development area is strategically located to connect the Gilimanuk port to the cities of Denpasar, Badung, Gianyar, and Tabanan, which increases the ease of access to the theme park. The theme park is estimated to hold a soft launch in 2025 and is expected to attract up to five million visitors annually.

