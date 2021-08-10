This Day In History, August 10th, 2021 – “Double The Events”

ON THIS DAY IN 1913, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “On the eve of the convening of the Frawley Senatorial Investigating Committee at City Hall, Manhattan, tomorrow morning to continue the probe into Governor [William] Sulzer’s campaign funds, it became known today that there is a slight possibility that Boss [Charles Francis] Murphy of Tammany Hall will appear as a witness. When the committee is called together by Senator [James] Frawley in the council chamber, it is planned to read Murphy’s recent letter to Governor Sulzer, challenging the latter to produce evidence of any misconduct on the part of the Tammany leader relating to campaign contributions. The program calls for the placing of the letter on the minutes, and the forwarding of a copy to Sulzer in Albany. If the governor intends to accept the challenge of the boss, the most opportune time to do so would be then. In case he does so, which is considered by some who are familiar with the matter, rather doubtful, Murphy will at once offer to go before the committee and attempt to vindicate himself. That the governor will himself appear before the committee is extremely doubtful. If the committee felt that they had that power, it is probable he would be served with a subpoena. According to the committee’s counsel, Eugene Lamb Richards, this would be exceeding their authority.”