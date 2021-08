Much like July, August marks the release of some really promising films. With the exception of two films on this list, which are Warner Bros. films that will get the simultaneous HBO Max release, the other movies are going to be cinema-only experiences. This is subject to change of course, since we still live in volatile times, but if you are still hesitant to make the trip to the cinema, there are other noteworthy films on streaming services that are worth checking out. One such example is Amazon’s Annette, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard.