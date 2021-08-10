Animal Crossing: New Horizons updated to Version 1.11.1

I have never played the same video game continuously for so long. And I would never have imagined that Animal Crossing: New Horizons was going to be the work that carried that honor. Yes, I’ve been playing the latest installment of the franchise on Nintendo Switch for more than a year and I don’t think I’m going to stop doing it anytime soon. I will not deny that there is much to clarify in these words and that several factors have accumulated at the same time to reach this milestone, as if the stars of the universe had aligned to conspire against my habits, but I can’t detract from a product that I think is magnificent.