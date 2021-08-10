Cancel
Animal Crossing: New Horizons updated to Version 1.11.1

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has uploaded a new update for the extremely popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch system. The latest update brings the software version to 1.11.1. The update mainly consists of bug fixes, rather than additional new content. While the English patch notes have yet to be published, here’s a rough translation of them from the Japanese site. We will update with the full patch notes once they are published!

mynintendonews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Horizons#Ver#Color#Animal Crossing#Nintendo Switch#Japanese#Panny Island
