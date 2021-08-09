Yankees' Corey Kluber: Making rehab start Thursday
Kluber (shoulder) will make a rehab start at Double-A Somerset on Thursday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. Kluber has faced live hitters in each of his last two throwing sessions, and he threw 42 pitches in a simulated game Saturday. Although the right-hander felt tired near the end of the simulated game, the team's medical staff still deemed him ready to begin a rehab assignment at the end of the week. Kluber has continued to trend in the right direction since he was placed on the injured list in late May, but he'll likely require several rehab appearances before he's cleared for activation.www.cbssports.com
