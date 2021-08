MAD Paris customises watches in a way that you just don’t find anywhere else. Their touch is often subtle, but can be outspoken as well. For their Black and Red Customised Rolex Datejust II, the application of a black matte finish with splashes of red creates a statement that equally fills the description of either being subtle or outspoken. It’s a look that almost couldn’t be further from the original polished Oystersteel and White Gold done by Rolex for this particular timepiece, and not everyone is happy about it.