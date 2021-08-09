Padres' Fernando Tatis: Hits on field
Tatis (shoulder) took batting practice on the field Monday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Things looked dire for Tatis at the start of the month, when season-ending surgery to address his left shoulder inflammation was reportedly on the table. The Padres were considering going that route if the shortstop's shoulder didn't improve, but he's apparently doing much better. Assuming he checks out fine following batting practice, his return timeline should start to become clear soon.www.cbssports.com
