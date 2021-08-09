Padres' Fernando Tatis: Hits on field

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is arguably the face of MLB, following in and surpassing the footsteps of his father Fernando Tatis Sr. Tatis is a legitimate candidate to win National League MVP as his Padres vie for a playoff spot out of the NL West. For all the baseball talent he acquired from his father, who spent 11 years in Major League Baseball and famously hit two grand slams in one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, it’s Tatis Jr.’s mother who acts as the support system for the family.