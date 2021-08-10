Cancel
Cam Thomas scores 17 in Summer League debut but Nets lose to Grizzlies

By NetsDaily
chatsports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nets two first rounders had decent debuts Monday in Brooklyn’s Summer League opener but after a back-and-forth contest in Las Vegas, the Grizzlies prevailed, 91-84. Thomas, who the Nets took at No. 27, finished with 17 points on 5-of-15 shooting (1-of-6 from deep) in 25 minutes off the bench. The 6’4” shooting guard, who led the NCAA in free throws last year at LSU, went to the line eight times, making six, often fearlessly.

