HEAT ALERT: 'Oppressively humid' airmass on its way; temps will feel like the 100s

" New Jersey residents should prepare themselves for dangerously hot and “oppressively humid” conditions today, as well as later in the week.Meteorologist James Gregorio says an "oppressively humid" airmass is on its way to the Garden State, which could make temperatures Wednesday feel as if they are over 100.Excessive heat warnings are in place across New Jersey beginning noon Wednesday through Thursday.Residents are advised to limit their time outdoors during this time, drink plenty of fluids and wear light and loose-fitting clothing.Today will see very humid conditions, with the chance of a storm later in the day. Temperatures will be in the high-80s, and could even reach into the 90s.Temperatures overnight will drop into the low-70s, with partly cloudy skies. There is a chance of some patchy fog and storms during the overnight hours. Wednesday will see partly cloudy skies, with more rain showers possible by the afternoon. The humidity will be rising, with temperatures reaching the low-90s. Humid conditions will make temperatures feel much warmer. Thursday will see intervals of sun and clouds, with a stray thunderstorm possible. Temperatures will reach the low-90s as the humid conditions continue. Friday will also see temperatures in the low-90s.