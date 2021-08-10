Cancel
Hawaiian Airlines To Require All Employees Be Vaccinated

By Beat of Hawaii
BEAT OF HAWAII
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaiian Airlines just became the third US airline to require that all staff be vaccinated against Covid-19. The mandate will be effective November 1. CEO Peter Ingram said that there would be exceptions for medical or religious reasons.”There is no greater demonstration of our values than ensuring the safety of others. Safety is the foundation of air travel, and it is ingrained throughout our operation and service. This is no different.”

