Salem, MA

Salem schools support mask requirements

By Dustin Luca Staff Writer
Salem News
 5 days ago

SALEM — Public schools will fully reopen in-person this fall, and masks will remain the gold standard for protecting students and staff. But not everybody is on board. The School Committee unanimously backed a proposal from Superintendent Steve Zrike to reopen school with requirements for "universal masks" in place to begin the year. The proposal included a continuation of weekly surveillance testing and rapid testing for those who are in contact with a positive case. It comes as a more contagious variant of the disease ravages portions of the country with lower vaccination rates.

www.salemnews.com

