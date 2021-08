In times of uncertainty, Americans (if not humans in general) tend to gravitate toward all things nostalgic (via The New York Times). And these times ... they are uncertain, to say the least, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, among other things. That's probably the reason why many Americans, particularly those who have at least some passing recollection of pop culture from the mid-1970s, are finding themselves smiling and nodding knowingly at any warm, winking call-out to old comfort foods and "simpler" days gone by. The latest one is by the Mayor of Flavortown.