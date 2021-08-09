Cancel
Sonora, CA

Armbright, Donald

By Sabrina Biehl
mymotherlode.com
 7 days ago

Donald “Donny” Marion Armbright passed away on July 15, 2021 at his home in Sonora California. Donny was born July 24, 1961 in Peoria, Illinois. He was a long-time resident of Tuolumne County. Donny worked as a cook at Yosemite lodge, Grants Pass Oregon and as a mechanic for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing slot machines at the local casino and watching old movies. Donny is preceded in death by his Mother Dotty Kay Armbright, Father Paul Armbright and Grandparents Marion and Dorthy Eastman. Donny is survived by his spouse Bonnie Lankford of 24 years, brother’s Kent, Danny and Billy Armbright, sister Marti Granucci, children Donald Stevens, Theresa Tillmann, Crystal Sutton, Andrea Reich, Marian Armbright, James Armbright and Alisha Lankford, 15 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

