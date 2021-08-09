Scholarship Deadline Extended for Students Beginning General Education Classes at NTC

(WAUSAU, Wis.) – Northcentral Technical College (NTC) is pleased to announce a scholarship deadline extension for students who begin general education classes this fall. Students who start their four-year degree at NTC have the opportunity to receive their first class free through a scholarship. Due to the generosity of the NTC Foundation, the Liberal Arts Transfer scholarship is available to the first 30 students who apply, are accepted to the program and register for classes by August 14, 2021.