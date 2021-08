Construction on the City of Flint backup water line has been completed, and it won't be long until Flint starts to use their backup water source. City officials have announced that once the backup water line is finished they will slowly start to transition to the secondary water source. This may seem routine enough, but not to anyone in Flint that is still dealing with the negative impacts of the Flint Water Crisis. The good news is that this is a much safer water switch than what happened at the beginning of the crisis.