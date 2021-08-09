Is It Better To Propagate Succulents In Water Or Soil?

Succulents are a great choice whether you are looking for a new plant for your garden or you would like to add a bit of variety to your indoor garden. One of the great things about succulents is that they are extremely tough plants. While they are physically quite sensitive and even a slight nudge can easily break off a leaf, in terms of the climate and the physical environment that they can live in, your options are endless. You don’t have to do much to get a succulent to grow and live a healthy life. In fact, succulents do much better when they aren’t the center of attention and aren’t getting fed something every few hours. By design, succulents are meant to live in sparse conditions and they strive in dry environments.