As CEO of StyleBlueprint, Liza also regularly writes for SB. Most of her writing is now found in the recipe archives as cooking is her stress relief!. There is a point during summer when cooking seems to stop in my household. I’m not sure about you, but the relentless heat of the season eventually takes its toll in my kitchen. When that time comes, you can turn to takeout, absolutely. Cereal in bowl? I’m never above that for dinner, especially if bananas and blueberries are involved. But, I have some go-to recipes that are quick, flavorful, and come in handy whether the heat has got you down, or you just want a break from the stove, oven, grill, and microwave.