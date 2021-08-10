‘Literally in Hell': NY Man Exonerated in Queens Murder After 32 Years Behind Bars
It was an emotional scene at a Queens courthouse on Monday, as a man who served 32 years in prison for a fatal double shooting was exonerated at last. Carlton Roman, now 59, walked out of the court building in the afternoon after what appears to have been a travesty and miscarriage of justice from the beginning, which included witnesses lying, a homicide file that disappeared and 911 tapes that suddenly surfaced.www.nbcphiladelphia.com
