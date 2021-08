In this R&B music review we look at UK-based Rufus (Rufus Mackay) who has released his debut single ‘One Eye Open’ which will be included on his soon to be released debut EP. The song opens with humming and sing-song elements after which it quickly rolls into a contagious rhythm that features trap elements and is the foundation for Rufus’ velvety voice and flow. His smooth, R&B vocals are in elegant counterpoint to the rippling sonic textures which has a laid-back, meditative feel. Smooth and luscious it is a fine introduction to his undeniable vocal gifts and stylish songwriting. The song was produced by TheElements who have also worked with stars such Stormzy and Zara Larsson.