Dow, S&P 500 on track for record close as Senate passes infrastructure bill

By William Watts, Barbara Kollmeyer
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Stocks edge higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 on track for a record close, as the Senate passes a $1 trillion infrastructure bills and investors await data due this week on inflation.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

