Dow, S&P 500 on track for record close as Senate passes infrastructure bill

Notable pullbacks and a streak of record closes made for an eventful week on Wall Street. On Monday, the Dow shed triple digits as investors grew wary over the impact rising Covid-19 cases could have on economic growth. They also largely brushed off a record jump in U.S. jobs openings. The passing of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package in the U.S. Senate came to appease them on Tuesday, with both the Dow and S&P 500 notching record closes. The blue chip benchmark kept surging on Wednesday, notching yet another all-time high alongside the S&P 500, on the heels of cooler-than-expected inflation data. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq chopped lower still, as FAANG names dragged it.