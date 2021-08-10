Cancel
Coreto.io - On Track Becoming Main Source of Information For Investors

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Coreto tackles the problem of trust in the cryptocurrency industry by providing a reputation-based social platform that bridges the trust gap between blockchain investors, influencers, and project teams. They want to help people learn how to...

cryptonews.com

Bitcoin
Reddit
Economy
Markets
Market Data
Market Analysis
Computerscryptocoingossip.com

Chainlink launches data oracles on Arbitrum One’s Ethereum scaling solution

Chainlink’s data oracles are now live on Arbitrum One, with the team also planning to soon launch its Proof of Reserve and Verifiable Random Function on the layer-two. Leading data oracle provider Chainlink has announced its successful launch on Arbitrum One — the beta mainnet deployment of layer-two Ethereum scaling solution, Arbitrum.
Marketscryptonews.com

Investors Pour Billions in Crypto & Blockchain as Bets Get Bigger

Despite the number of deals dropped, in the first half of this year, total global investments in blockchain and cryptoassets more than doubled the amount injected in these industries in the whole of 2020, reaching USD 8.7bn and soaring past the previous annual record posted in 2018, at USD 7.2bn, according to international consultancy KPMG.
Marketscryptonews.com

Prepare For The Freshest Development in The Crypto World With CYCE COIN

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Many projects have been carried out on blockchain platforms thanks to the Ethereum infrastructure. However, the vast majority of them are digital initiatives. The CYCE crypto asset is a new concept meant to revolutionize the crypto...
Marketscryptonews.com

Poly Network Got Hacked, What Place Is Safe to Trade and Store Assets?

The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. During the last decade, cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, have increased their value several times, catching attention from small fishes and whales, but also hackers. On August 10th, hackers are reported to breach Poly Network,...
Softwarecryptonews.com

Soldex AI Continues to Attract Strategic Funding from Venture Capital

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Soldex was created to bring the most useful blockchain project for investors — artificial intelligence. We know you’ve already had occasions where you wished there is a bot that can help you trade cryptocurrencies, just like what you are seeing in forex and stocks. Trading with an AI is so much easier, especially if you want to save time learning the charts or guessing what the market would look like tomorrow or the next few days.
Marketscryptonews.com

Solanax is Listed on Exmarkets

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Companies are constantly looking for open source liquidity and Defi protocols with low interest rates. It's part of their overall fund approach for their customers. For fund companies, Solanax aims to become the most prominent open liquidity and Defi protocol, as well as a safe and trustworthy cross-blockchain bridge. When new projects of this kind are launched, people are always excited. On 2021/08/07 at 15:00 UTC, Solanax Token SOLD was listed on Exmarkets.
Marketscryptonews.com

New Crypto Unicorn, DAO Hack, Police Seize USD 9.5M in Ethereum + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Crypto tax and accounting software maker TaxBit has raised USD 130m in a Series B round led by venture firms IVP and Insight Partners, which brought its valuation to more than USD 1.3bn, per Bloomberg. Their aim is to simplify tax reporting and offer individuals and institutions tools to track portfolios and trades.
Retailcryptonews.com

PolkaFoundry to List on AscendEX

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. AscendEX, a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite, is excited to announce the listing of PolkaFoundry token (PKF) under the pair USDT/PKF on Aug 10 at 1 p.m. UTC. PolkaFoundry is a platform...
Marketscryptonews.com

Stealing, Giving Back, Taxing and 20 Crypto Jokes

At the beginning of the week, we saw bitcoin and ethereum rallying, and Axie Infinity has been exploding left and right, hitting major milestones. And then, the historic hack happened with the theft of USD 600m from Poly Network, with the attacker starting to return funds soon, giving back some USD 342m in two days, and the rest a day later. Meanwhile, total global investments in blockchain and cryptoassets surpassed the previous annual ATH reaching USD 8.7bn, Circle said it's on a journey towards becoming "a national digital currency bank", Coinbase plans to build upon its Coinbase Card debit card and bitcoin-collateral loan service, and BitMEX reached a settlement with US regulators, while Hester Peirce criticized the settlement Poloniex made with the SEC. Speaking of the SEC, it wants 'terabytes' of Ripple employee's Slack messages. Jack Dorsey justified his BTC-only stance, and Tron launched a USD 300m fund for GameFi projects, while for crypto newcomers the lack of knowledge is more important than volatility.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Robo.cash Survey Reveals that Nearly 80% of European Investors Now Use Digital Tools to Track Spending

Nearly 80% of European investors now use digital tools to keep track of their expenses, according to an update from Croatian peer-to-peer lender Robo.cash. Robo.cash notes in a blog post that 78.9% of investors have been monitoring their spending or transactions via an app or software application. These are the results or main findings of a survey carried out by the digital investment platform Robo.cash.
Marketscryptonews.com

Popular DAOs Compared: Who's the Winner?

The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Blockchain has been a powerful tool to automate transactions in a trusted manner without a centralized authority. Now many are also interested in leveraging decentralization to not only transact but organize and make decisions in a safe and effective manner.
Marketscryptonews.com

BabyMusk - an Ethereum Based Cryptocurrency You Can Trust

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Our goal with BabyMusk is to create a ERC20 meme token (ETH) you can finally trust. We work under open, transparent, and honest communication with the crypto community. From Bitcoin (BTC) to Dogecoin (DOGE) to Shiba INU (SHIB), everyone is welcome and invited to buy into our platform. Part of our mission is giving back, and we've created a built-in donation holding, held in Dogecoin, that grows as new members join our project; We can't give that donation until Elon Musk tells us who to send the funds to.
Businesscryptonews.com

Fitch Warns Spezialfonds & Crypto Market, US Inflation Eases + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The volatile nature of crypto markets will present particular challenges to fund managers that include cryptoassets in Germany’s Spezialfonds that are now allowed to invest up to 20% of their portfolios in crypto, major rating firm Fitch Ratings said. If price volatility triggers trading breaks for exchange-traded cryptoassets, this could make it more difficult for managers of crypto-exposed Spezialfonds to meet investors’ redemption requests or other obligations, they added. "The risk of mutually reinforcing sell-offs in cryptocurrencies and the funds exposed to them could add to volatility in crypto markets," Fitch noted.
Marketscryptonews.com

Poland Should Either Join Eurozone Or Issue Own CBDC - Stock Exchange CEO

To maintain Poland’s capacity to freely conduct its monetary policy, the country’s authorities will need to make a choice: join the eurozone, or launch a national central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to Marek Dietl, CEO of the state-controlled Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE). The National Bank of Poland (NBP) may...
Marketscryptonews.com

BitMEX Wants to Expand Capacities After Paying USD 100M to US Regulators

Major crypto derivatives platform BitMEX has seen a resolution of its row with the US regulators, which its CEO said “will only accelerate [their] evolution.” However, with criminal charges still hanging over its founders, BitMEX will need to have independent consultants investigate its transaction data to ensure the firm is not operating in the US.
Marketscryptonews.com

Crypto Platform FalconX Quintuples Valuation

FalconX CEO Raghu Yarlagadda discusses how his company’s valuation has quintupled in five months to USD 3.75 billion after securing USD 210 million in funding. He also talks about the Biden administration’s recently approved infrastructure bill not including a provision on cryptocurrencies and how that may effect digital currencies. He speaks with Emily Chang on “Bloomberg Technology.”

