Turn it up, because it's Tunes Tuesday and our guest, Hunter Thomas is full of authentic talent. Hailing from Oklahoma, Hunter's music and songwriting style come straight from the Red Dirt Music Scene. His debut album will come out next year, but there's no need to wait to hear him sing, Hunter will open for Wade Bowen at Haute Spot this Friday. For now, take a listen to Hunter Thomas with his song "Go for a Drive."