Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

46th annual North Shore Amateur tees off Tuesday

Salem News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than four decades now, the Flynn family and Far Corner Golf Club have hosted an annual amateur golf tournament on their 27-hole Boxford layout. The two-day tournament, dubbed Billy Flynn's North Shore Amateur, has became a summer tradition for talented members of surrounding Massachusetts' clubs. Following a successful...

www.salemnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Golf Course#Tees#Far Corner Golf Club#Boxford#Time Name Club#Lakeview Golf Club#Indian Ridge Country Club#Jim Katsos Tedesco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Lynn, MASalem News

Navigators championship run comes to an end in NECBL Finals

LYNN — Needing a win to keep their season alive, the North Shore Navigators’ offense got off to a hot start in Thursday night’s Game 2 of the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) Finals. Unfortunately for the hosts, so did their opponent Danbury, CT. After scoring three runs in...
Frankton, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Eagles, Panthers set to tee off in golf seasons

The girls golf teams from Eastbrook and Oak Hill have long shared a home course in Arbor Trace Golf Club and the two will open the 2021 season by hosting Central Indiana Conference rival Frankton for a 3-way match there Friday evening. However, neither will be at full strength, as...
Golfrangersathletics.com

Boys Golf Tee’s off the Fall Season

The North Ridgeville Boys Golf Team kicked off the fall season with a 5th place finish out of 23 teams at the Ravenna Golf Classic. Senior Ben Lampe led the Rangers shooting a 75.
Sugar Mountain, NCGo Blue Ridge

Sugar Mountain Golf Classic Tees Off For First Time

The Sugar Mountain Golf Club will host the inaugural Sugar Mountain Golf Classic on September 11 and 12. The two days of individual medal, stroke play is open to amateur men and women 18 years of age and up. The $75 entry fee includes carts and greens fees for both...
Essex County, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Birmingham goes low, holds Day 1 lead at North Shore Amateur

WEST BOXFORD — For better than two hours Tuesday afternoon, Ki Kwon's even par 72 was the score to beat in Round 1 of the 46th North Shore Amateur golf championship. Kwon, who plays out of the host club, Far Corner, was one of the first golfers to tee off, and for much of the afternoon it looked like his solid outing would hold up.
GolfGolf Digest

Megha-mania is back as the darling of the U.S. Women's Open tees off at the U.S. Womens Amateur

Exactly when Megha Ganne realized things had changed after her breakthrough performance at the U.S. Women’s Open in early June isn’t altogether clear. It might have been when strangers kept stopping the 17-year-old high school senior at the San Francisco airport as she returned home, congratulating Ganne on playing her way into Sunday’s final threesome at The Olympic Club. Or maybe it was when the same thing happened at the Newark airport after she arrived home back in New Jersey.
East Moline, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

EMSSC Golf For Futbol Outing Tees Off Saturday

The 2nd Annual Golf for Futbol outing for East Moline Silvis Soccer Club will take place at Fyre Lake Golf Club on Saturday, August 7th! Registration starts at 11:30am, with a shotgun start at 1:30pm. Tournament fee is $75 and includes greens fees, golf cart, dinner, and prizes! We will...
Macomb, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

Bomber boys teeing off with plenty of experience

MACOMB – With four key contributors back and a fifth with varsity experience returning, the Macomb boys golf program hopes to pick up where they left off from last fall. The Bombers won a sectional title last fall, had a big-time summer and bring back plenty of experience, so expectations will be high for the team when the begin the season this week.
Cromwell, CTEyewitness News

Travelers Championship set to tee off next June

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - We're about two months removed from a thrilling Traveler's Championship. Already, tournament officials have set a date for next year's event. Golf fans will be able to congregate at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell from June 20-26. This past year's tournament was one for the...
GolfSalem News

SHOT OF THE DAY: Tournament champion Kwon nearly aces lengthy par 3

Far Corner's own Ki Kwon came out on top in the 46th North Shore Amateur golf tournament Wednesday — and a ridiculous birdie on the seventh hole was undoubtedly a reason why. Teeing it up on the daunting 219-yard par 3, which consists of an elevated, crowned green and hazard...
Verona, PAchatsports.com

Barone, McGrath Set to Tee Off at U.S. Amateur Championship

Oakmont/Verona, Pa. - The 121st U.S. Amateur Championship begins play Monday at the 6,647-yard, par 70 Long Vue Club in Verona, Pa. and the 7,254-yard, par 70 Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa. Temple golf will be well-represented in this year's field of 312 golfers with alum John Barone and current team member Conor McGrath competing for amateur golf's top prize.
Arkansas StateJonesboro Sun

Red Wolves Classic tees off at JCC

JONESBORO — The success of this weekend’s event at Jonesboro Country Club helps contribute to Arkansas State University’s success on the golf course. The annual Red Wolves Classic starts today and continues through Sunday at JCC. The event helps support the men’s and women’s golf teams at ASU, as does the annual Rachel Stewart Memorial at Sage Meadows Country Club.
Pendleton, INpendletontimespost.com

Pendleton Heights girls golf tees off

PENDLETON — With a substantial roster of veterans and a host of newcomers, Pendleton Heights girls golf coach Hilary Slick has a troupe of 14 ready to take on the season. “This is the biggest number I’ve had. I’m very excited,” Slick said. Four starters return from last season. Senior...
Onancock, VAeasternshorepost.com

Annual Shore Soccer Camp Prepares Young Athletes

The annual week-long Shore Soccer Camp was held last week at the Historic Onancock School from July 26 to July 30. The camp was for ages pre-K through eighth grade and was divided into multiple skill stations that focused on specific tactics of the sport, including dribbling, passing and receiving, shooting, and goalkeeping.
BaseballSalem News

Navigators playoff tilt suspended in seventh inning

Navigators, Nighthawks suspended: The North Shore Navigators and Upper Valley Nighthawks playoff game Monday night was suspended in the 7th inning due to rain. At the time of postponement, the Navs held a 4-2 lead in Game 2 of the best-of-3 series, with a win sending them to the league championship. North Shore scored three runs in the bottom of the second and one more in the fourth. Cal Christofori scored the first run after Dylan Brazil advanced to first on a fielders choice. Ryan Marra then scored on a wild pitch before Jonathan Luders singled home Brazil to make it 3-0. In the fourth, Marra scored again on a wild pitch. The Navs had five hits when the game was paused; Austin Amaral was pitching well, allowing just five hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts through six innings. The game will likely be resumed and finished on Tuesday.
Illinois StateWIFR

Local golfers tee off in IWGA State Junior Girls’ Amateur Championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Seven of the area’s best female golfers take part in the Illinois Women’s Golf Association State Junior Girls’ Amateur Championship at Aldeen Golf Course. Rochelle natives Megan Thiravong and Ailani Thiravong, Belvidere’s Cole Walberg, Dixon’s Bella Heintzelman and Rockford’s Ella Greenberg, Eva Greenberg, and Kayla Sayyalinh...
Palmyra, VAcbs19news

First annual George Bockman Memorial Golf Tournament tees off

PALMYRA, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The first annual George Bockman Memorial Golf Tournament finally came to fruition on Thursday after being delayed a year due to the pandemic. The tournament was held at Lake Monticello Golf Course featuring nine schools, including local teams from Albemarle, Charlottesville, Fluvanna County, Louisa County, Madison County, Monticello, Orange County and Western Albemarle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy