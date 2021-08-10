46th annual North Shore Amateur tees off Tuesday

Navigators, Nighthawks suspended: The North Shore Navigators and Upper Valley Nighthawks playoff game Monday night was suspended in the 7th inning due to rain. At the time of postponement, the Navs held a 4-2 lead in Game 2 of the best-of-3 series, with a win sending them to the league championship. North Shore scored three runs in the bottom of the second and one more in the fourth. Cal Christofori scored the first run after Dylan Brazil advanced to first on a fielders choice. Ryan Marra then scored on a wild pitch before Jonathan Luders singled home Brazil to make it 3-0. In the fourth, Marra scored again on a wild pitch. The Navs had five hits when the game was paused; Austin Amaral was pitching well, allowing just five hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts through six innings. The game will likely be resumed and finished on Tuesday.