Introducing the industry’s first automated solution to simplify the material instructions process. WideOrbit, the market leader in broadcast TV and radio inventory and revenue workflow management, announced the latest release of WO Traffic, the company’s flagship ad sales and commercial operations platform for TV and radio stations. Providing a solid foundation from which 90+% of US local TV and 50+% of US radio broadcasters manage, execute, and scale ad sales, the WO Traffic v21.0 release includes new features and enhancements to help stations and station groups generate new revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.